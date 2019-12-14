Mom sets trap for porch pirate after daughter's medication stolen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado -- One mom is fed up over porch pirates and now she's fighting back.Christine Hyatt's family had packages stolen off their porch more than 20 times.When they missed trash day a few weeks ago, she got an idea."We forgot to set our trash out for Thanksgiving, so we were overflowing with trash," Hyatt explained. "I've had packages stolen and I went, 'You know what? I have extra boxes -- let's see if someone will take our trash!'"The thieves didn't skip a beat. Wednesday marked the third round of decoy Amazon packages, filled to the brim with trash, getting snagged off Hyatt's porch."This is my way of fighting back," Hyatt said.For Hyatt, package theft isn't just infuriating and expensive, but dangerous. Her daughter has diabetes, and her medication has been among the items stolen in the past."She can't afford to have her own medication stolen just because people are jerks," Hyatt stated.Hyatt packed cigarette butts, fast food trash and used kitty litter from her cat Draco Meowfoy into her fourth decoy box. A perfect gift for a criminal."My daughter told me that it was gross," Hyatt said. "But they deserve it."Hyatt said she wants to send a big thank you to the person or people who have been taking her trash out for free. She hopes they learn their lesson soon.