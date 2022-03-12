2 stabbed inside NYC's landmark Museum of Modern Art; suspect likely former employee, sources say

NEW YORK -- Two women, likely employees, were stabbed inside New York City's Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on Saturday, police and sources said.

The stabbings happened around 4:15 p.m. ET at the iconic Midtown Manhattan museum.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and are not likely to die, officials said.

Sources told ABC News that the attacker was likely a former MoMA employee who stabbed two former coworkers. Neither the suspect nor the victims' identities have been released.

Police are continuing to search for the suspect as of Saturday afternoon.

Videos on social media show a law enforcement presence outside of the building on 53rd Street.

The investigation is ongoing.
This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.
