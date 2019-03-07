Monrovia arson investigators seeing if 4 fires are linked

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Four suspicious fires during a 26-hour period in Monrovia has red tagged three homes and displaced three people with over $1 million in damage. Authorities aren't saying whether the fires are connected or the work of one person."There was a K-9 that came out, hit on several locations at the reported location, those indicated an accelerant was used, possibly to start the fire," said Brad Dover, fire chief of the Monrovia Fire Department.The first two fires occurred a few hundred feet from each other on March 6, one a vegetation fire and the other burned a book exchange. Those two fires are confirmed to be arson and evidence recovered helped police identify a person of interest."We are currently detaining a subject of interest who is speaking with our investigators in regards to any knowledge or possible involvement," said Alan Sanvictores, police chief of the Monrovia Police Department.An unoccupied home under construction caught fire on March 6 as well, and the fire jumped to the attic of a neighboring home that was occupied by two people. The fourth fire happened early Thursday morning and destroyed the home of a man who has lived there for 30 years."It just makes absolutely no sense. It's really unfair. He's just a really nice man. Very neighborly," said Diane Mims, who lives across the street from the most recent fire.Luckily, the man inside was alerted by his smoke detector and was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. His cat was killed."It's kind of scary, especially with the night before. And the night before. That's the three nights in a row," said Mims.To donate to the victim, a GoFundMe page was set up.to donate.