Monrovia crash into pole leads to small power outage; DUI investigation underway

EMBED </>More Videos

A DUI investigation was underway after a car slammed into a power pole in Monrovia.

A DUI investigation was underway after a car slammed into a power pole late Wednesday evening in Monrovia, leaving one person hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before midnight in the 900 block of Huntington Drive, a Monrovia police spokesperson said. It was unclear if the person transported to the medical center was the driver of the vehicle.

Six Southern California Edison customers were without power as a result of the crash, according to the utility, whose crews also responded to the scene.

Huntington Drive is expected to remain closed in both directions at the location until about 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashpower outageMonroviaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Pool chemical exposure in Thousand Oaks sends multiple people to hospital
SoCal rain continuing through Thursday morning
Senate gets confidential FBI files on Kavanaugh allegations
Dana Point vehicle collision leaves 9 children hurt
Judge blocks Trump administration move to end immigrant protections
'Dilbert' creator speaks out after stepson's fatal OD
People donate hair at Spa Pechanga for breast cancer awareness month
Classic Industries in OC helps vintage car owners with new parts
Show More
United Airlines flight from LA lands in Australia due to low fuel
Man killed, 2 others wounded in South LA shooting
Woman, daughter from Oklahoma found safely after going missing in LA
Teachers union lashes out at LAUSD superintendent
Dealing with life's curve balls is core of the new ABC drama 'A Million Little Things'
More News