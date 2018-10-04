A DUI investigation was underway after a car slammed into a power pole late Wednesday evening in Monrovia, leaving one person hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.The collision happened shortly before midnight in the 900 block of Huntington Drive, a Monrovia police spokesperson said. It was unclear if the person transported to the medical center was the driver of the vehicle.Six Southern California Edison customers were without power as a result of the crash, according to the utility, whose crews also responded to the scene.Huntington Drive is expected to remain closed in both directions at the location until about 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.