Monrovia crash into pole leads to small power outage; DUI investigation underway

A DUI investigation was underway after a car slammed into a power pole in Monrovia.

A DUI investigation was underway after a car slammed into a power pole late Wednesday evening in Monrovia, leaving one person hospitalized with minor injuries, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before midnight in the 900 block of Huntington Drive, a Monrovia police spokesperson said. It was unclear if the person transported to the medical center was the driver of the vehicle.

Six Southern California Edison customers were without power as a result of the crash, according to the utility, whose crews also responded to the scene.

Huntington Drive is expected to remain closed in both directions at the location until about 3 p.m. Thursday, police said.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
