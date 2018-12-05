Monrovia death investigation: woman, girl found dead

A death investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a girl in Monrovia Wednesday afternoon.The incident occurred on the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard at approximately 1:30 p.m.The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting Monrovia police in the investigation.Further details regarding the victims was not immediately available.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.