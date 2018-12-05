Monrovia death investigation: woman, girl found dead

EMBED </>More Videos

A death investigation is underway following the deaths of a woman and a girl in Monrovia Wednesday afternoon. (KABC)

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A death investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a girl in Monrovia Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard at approximately 1:30 p.m.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting Monrovia police in the investigation.

Further details regarding the victims was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicideinvestigationhomicide investigationMonroviaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy
Deputies investigating discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Mojave Desert
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo
LASD investigating shooting death in Compton
Derek Fisher joins L.A. Sparks as head coach
Show More
Hesperia man with knife wounded in deputy-involved shooting
Storm may bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
More News