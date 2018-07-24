Monster Jam Sweepstakes: Enter to win!

ABC7 wants to give you a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam at STAPLES Center!
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series brings adrenaline-charged family entertainment to fans across the country. These world-class Monster Jam vehicles and athletes deliver what fans want to see most...more trucks, more facing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!
Each event tests the versatility of the athletes as they go head-to-head in seven different competitions driving three different vehicles - Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam Speedsters and Monster Jam ATVs. These athletes battle for points in challenging Racing and Freestyle evens that push themselves and their machines to the limit.
Don't miss five huge shows coming to STAPLES Center August 17-19, 2018.
STAPLES Center
1111 S Figueroa Street
Los Angeles, CA
www.staplescenter.com/events/detail/monsterjam18
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 8/5/18 at 11:59pm PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. Prize does not include accommodations/transportation. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules at https://bit.ly/2udbmpB. Void where prohibited.
Enter here: http://bit.ly/2LRFoGx
Sponsored Content