'Monster Jam' revved up, ready to go at Angel Stadium

ANAHEIM (KABC) -- Monster trucks are taking over Angel stadium in Anaheim for "Monster Jam."

A line-up of drivers and their giant vehicles will tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill.

Colt Stephens is a world champion driver. His 12,000 pound truck is called "Thunder Roar," and he debuted it in California last year.

"We love it out here in Cali, we have so much fun," said Stephens. "This track is so awesome."

Rain is expected but that won't dampen Colt's spirits. "This is Monster Jam, we don't care, we're gonna have fun in the mud!"

The high-flying, adrenaline-charged action kicks off Saturday, January 20 and begins with a "Pit Party" where can you meet the drivers, crews and see the massive trucks up close.