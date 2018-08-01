Montclair begins enforcement of banning cellphones while crossing streets

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --Starting Wednesday, you may want to get off your cellphone while walking across streets in Montclair.
Back in January, the city banned the use of mobile devices on the street in an effort to prevent distracted walking.
Up until Tuesday, violators received a warning, but enforcement began on Wednesday. Moving forward, you could be fined $100 if you get caught.
There are some exceptions -- people can still call 911 in an emergency.
Officials said they are doing this to keep pedestrians safe.