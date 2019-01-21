A 32-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $1,000 from a Buddhist temple in unincorporated Montclair.The incident occurred last Tuesday at the Buddhist Temple of America located in the 5600 block of Howard Street. Surveillance video shows a person forcing open a wooden donation box and stealing approximately $1,000, then fleeing the scene.Investigators utilized the video to track down the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Warn.Authorities arrested Warn Friday on suspicion of grand theft and burglary of a place of worship.If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. You can submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).