Montclair Buddhist temple burglary: Suspect arrested for allegedly stealing $1,000 from donation box

EMBED </>More Videos

A 32-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $1,000 from a Buddhist temple in Montclair.

MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) --
A 32-year-old Bloomington man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $1,000 from a Buddhist temple in unincorporated Montclair.

The incident occurred last Tuesday at the Buddhist Temple of America located in the 5600 block of Howard Street. Surveillance video shows a person forcing open a wooden donation box and stealing approximately $1,000, then fleeing the scene.

Investigators utilized the video to track down the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Daniel Warn.

Authorities arrested Warn Friday on suspicion of grand theft and burglary of a place of worship.

If you have any relevant information about this incident, you're urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. You can submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
surveillance videoburglaryarrestreligionMontclairSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Crowds gathered at Griffith Observatory to witness eclipse
Rams head to Super Bowl after 26-23 win against Saints
ABC7 to broadcast 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
National Day of Service: Where to volunteer in SoCal
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Bon Jovi's restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
5.8-magnitude quake strikes near southern Mexico
Show More
Memorial held for 3-year-old killed in Compton 1 year ago
Rams fans ecstatic as team heads off to Super Bowl 53
Sign in New Orleans says 'We were robbed' after Rams NFC win
Patriots win AFC Championship 37-31, will face Rams in Super Bowl
Massive tree crashes through roof of Woodland Hills restaurant
More News