Crime & Safety

Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old student

EMBED <>More Videos

A Montclair driving instructor is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student during lessons.

By ABC7.com staff
MONTCLAIR, Calif. (KABC) -- A registered sex offender in Montclair is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager after he was hired by the girl's family to provide driving lessons.

Tom Lam was hired by the family of a 17-year old girl to provide driving lessons in June of last year, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said Lam sexually assaulted the alleged victim during two driving lessons he provided earlier this month.

Investigators said Lam is not a legitimate driving instructor and believe there may be more victims.

Lam was previously arrested for annoying or molesting a minor in 2014 while acting as a driving instructor, according to authorities.

Lam was arrested last week and booked on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor. He was released on $140,000 bond and is due in court next month.

Anyone who may have been a victim is encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (877) 710-5273.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetymontclairlos angeles countyteacher arrestedteenagersexual assaultdrivingchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mueller report delivered to DOJ after Russia probe conclusion
Dodgers unveil mouthwatering food options for upcoming season
Refinery problems causing gas price hike in LA County
VIDEO: Simi Valley skier rescued at Snow Valley
No. 13 UC Irvine upsets No. 4 Kansas State
Pacoima flight school aims to help fearful flyers
FEMA wrongly released data of victims of 2017 wildfires and hurricanes
Show More
Hi Duk Lee, Koreatown leader, dies at 79
Selena x Forever 21: Get the singer's style in new collection
VIDEO: Father saves daughter from hit-run driver in Glassell Park
Suspect ID'd in Chino shooting that left woman dead, man hurt
Suspect sought after rape at Metro station in East Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News