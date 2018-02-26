Reading this on your phone? Don't cross the street in Montclair.As of Jan. 3, it is against the law to cross the street in the city of Montclair while talking on the phone, looking at a phone or listening to music through headphones or earbuds in both ears.Jon Hamilton, of the city of Montclair, said the ordinance is aimed toward children."Unfortunately, many of our children are turning into cellphone zombies, and while we do hope these drivers operating these machines coming down the road at high speeds are in fact paying attention, many are not," Hamilton said.If drivers aren't paying attention, the city wants to make sure pedestrians are. For now, people who violate the new law will be given a warning, but starting in August, they could get slapped with a $100 fine.Genevieve Lopez, who lives right across the street from Vernon Middle School, said she thinks it's a good idea."For me it's good, because some people aren't paying attention, they're walking, looking at the phone -- they don't pay attention to the cars," Lopez said.