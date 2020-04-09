Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Montebello bedding company retools production line to make masks, donates gear to hospitals, homeless shelters

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Before the coronavirus outbreak hit, Allied Home was making bedding products in Montebello.

Now, instead of folding, the company is taking all of its leftover fabric and retooling its entire production line to make masks.

Allied Home is now manufacturing over 10,000 masks a day, along with bed pillows for hospitals.

RELATED: Whittier taco shop sells more than 1M face masks to first responders and the community

Allied said that for every mask it sells, it will donate a mask to local hospitals and homeless shelters.

Meanwhile, Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has put together a deal to buy hundreds of millions of desperately needed N95 masks.

The governor said California will have enough masks to meet demand, adding that there may even be enough to send to other states.

RELATED: Coronavirus response: California to receive more than 200 million masks per month, Gov. Newsom says

Newsom added that the state has already distributed more than 41 million masks. One million of them have come from the federal government.
