Montebello business owner shot in attempted robbery

A manhunt is underway after a business owner was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in Montebello on Monday. (KABC)

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --
A manhunt is underway after a business owner was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery in Montebello on Monday.

Authorities said three men tried to rob a tobacco shop in the 2100 block of Whittier Boulevard at about 2 p.m. and fired at the owner before fleeing.

The owner was shot once in the torso and once in the leg. He was treated at the scene and then transported for further treatment at an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The suspects were described as three black men in their early 20s wearing dark clothing. Police said it's believed they got into a light-colored sedan and fled westbound on Whittier Boulevard.

Montebello police urged the public to stay out of the area of the crime as a search for the suspects continued. Police were also looking at surveillance video at the shopping center.
