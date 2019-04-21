MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Montebello police are mourning the death of one of their officers.
The 41-year-old officer died Sunday morning from a gunshot wound in the police station's locker room.
It is believed he was alone at the time. Investigators are trying to determine if the shooting was an accident or a self-inflicted act.
The officer, a Downey resident, was married and was sworn in to the police department earlier this year in what was described as a second career.
The officer's name has not been released pending the notification of family.
Montebello officer killed when weapon discharged in locker room
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News