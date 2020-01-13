Suspect wounded after officer-involved shooting in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif (KABC) -- A suspect reportedly wanted in connection to a murder was injured and taken into custody after an officer-involved shooting in Montebello Sunday afternoon, officials say.The gunfire erupted at about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of South 10th Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Investigators said they had been tracking the murder suspect and say the officer-involved shooting occurred when he apparently attempted to run his car toward the Montebello officers.Residents said they heard close to a dozen shots. Investigators said undercover officers tried to stop the suspect before he got into his car, which they say is connected to the murder from Saturday.Authorities said the suspect ignored their commands, getting into the vehicle and reportedly accelerating toward the officers, leading to the officer-involved shooting.The suspect was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.Bullet holes marked a windshield after Montebello police opened fire on the suspect in the middle of the street.Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, but say he has been taken into custody.One family member who showed up at the scene said he is 24 years old who reportedly attended USC.The investigation is ongoing.