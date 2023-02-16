Monterey Park City Council honors those who saved lives during mass shooting

"While this was a tragic event in Monterey Park, it won't keep us down," said fire chief Matthew Hallock.

Nearly a month after 11 people were killed in Monterey Park as they welcomed the Lunar New Year at a popular dance studio in a predominately Asian community, city leaders are honoring the men and women who saved countless lives that night.

During Wednesday's meeting, the Monterey Park City Council took time to honor officers and paramedics who were among the first on the scene the night of Jan. 21.

City leaders also honored 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who gained national attention for disarming the gunman at a dance studio in the neighboring city of Alhambra. The gunman went to that studio armed, moments after he had just killed 11 people.

Tsay was captured on surveillance video confronting the suspect and wrestling the assault gun away from him.

"While this was a tragic event in Monterey Park, it won't keep us down," said Monterey Park Fire Chief Matthew Hallock. "We are a strong community. Events like this show the community's support of us and how we're going to get through this and see the positive out of such a terrible, tragic situation."

Tsay, whose shy demeanor disappeared when he came face to face with the suspect, told the audience he was grateful for the recognition but used his moment to praise first responders.

"I do feel what I did was a heroic act and I am very proud of it," he said. "A true hero is someone who can go through their daily lives encountering great turmoil and struggling with dire trials. I believe that our men and women in uniform here are those people. They are the heroes."

Eighteen Monterey Park firefighters who responded to Star Ballroom Dance Studio were also recognized along with Monterey Park Officer Samantha Corona. The rookie officer was the first responder on the scene.

"I am very grateful, and I speak for the whole department, we are overwhelmed with all of the people giving us so much support," she said.

The massacre at the dance hall was the fifth mass killing in the U.S. in January. The nation's sixth mass killing occurred when officials said a farmworker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings in a case of "workplace violence" at two Northern California mushroom farms.

The shooting at Star Ballroom struck one of California's largest celebrations of a holiday observed in many Asian cultures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.