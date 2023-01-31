Monterey Park offering additional mental-health resources, counseling for residents

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Monterey Park wants its residents to know about all the resources available for mental health support and counseling as the city continues to recover from the mass shooting that claimed 11 lives.

City officials are holding a press conference on Tuesday to detail various resources that include drop-in crisis counseling and mental health hotlines.

The city is partnering with Chinatown Service Center to provide drop-in services at the Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library through Feb. 10.

Additional mental-health counselors will be available at the Langley Senior Center through Feb. 3.

Details and a list of other resources are available at the city's website here.

