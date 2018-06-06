Monterey Park police officer sentenced for sex crimes while on duty

EMBED </>More Videos

A Monterey Park police officer forced several women to expose themselves during traffic stops while he was on duty. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A judge sentenced a former Monterey Park police officer to nearly eight years in state prison for sexually assaulting women while on duty.

Israel Sanchez, 42, forced several women to expose themselves during traffic stops while he was on duty between July and August 2014, prosecutors said.

On two occasions, he also touched the women after ordering them to expose themselves. The victims were between 19 and 28 years old, according to prosecutors.

A jury found Sanchez guilty in March of five counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of assault under color of authority, three counts of false imprisonment by violence and one count of soliciting a bribe.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Douglas Sortino ordered Sanchez to register as a lifetime sex offender.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policesex crimesex crimessexual assaultjudgesentencingLos AngelesMonterey ParkLos Angeles County
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News