A judge sentenced a former Monterey Park police officer to nearly eight years in state prison for sexually assaulting women while on duty.Israel Sanchez, 42, forced several women to expose themselves during traffic stops while he was on duty between July and August 2014, prosecutors said.On two occasions, he also touched the women after ordering them to expose themselves. The victims were between 19 and 28 years old, according to prosecutors.A jury found Sanchez guilty in March of five counts of sexual battery by restraint, five counts of assault under color of authority, three counts of false imprisonment by violence and one count of soliciting a bribe.Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Douglas Sortino ordered Sanchez to register as a lifetime sex offender.