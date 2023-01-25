Niece of youngest Monterey Park shooting victim says aunt's dream was derailed by gun violence

"She will never be able to witness what she dreamed of for all these years," said the niece.

Xiujuan Yu along with her husband and three children came to the U.S. from China in the 2010s. The couple worked tirelessly to make ends meet and support their children's academic dreams for a better future in America.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- After all 11 people who died in the Monterey Park mass shooting were identified Tuesday, stories of how they impacted their communities began to emerge, leaving many heartbroken and struggling to comprehend such tragedy.

That's what Kathleen Fong is experiencing. She's the niece of the massacre's youngest victim, 57-year-old Xiujuan Yu.

She spoke with ABC News and said she and her family are struggling to deal with the "devastating and life-changing event."

She created a GoFundMe for her aunt, sharing a heartbreaking story of an American dream derailed by gun violence.

Fong said her aunt moved to the U.S. from China in the early 2010s.

"My aunt was in the middle of crafting that future with her husband and children, and now to have that journey suddenly interrupted is heartbreaking," read the GoFundMe, which was created by Fong. "She will never be able to witness what she dreamed of for all these years."

Yu was the mother of three children, two of which are attending California State Universities, pursuing careers in sports medicine and kinesiology.

"My aunt and uncle have worked tirelessly to support their daughters' livelihood and education, working odd jobs and taking on labor-intensive occupations to make ends meet," said Fong.

She continued on saying, "Personally, this still doesn't feel real. It happened all too quickly-- we never even got a chance to properly say goodbye. Despite this hardship, my family is doing all we can to heal and ensure my aunt receives a proper burial."

The victims ranged in age from 57 to 76. They were six women and five men.

Here are their names, as identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office:

My My Nhan, 65

Lilian Li, 63

Xiujuan Yu, 57

Muoi Dai Ung, 67

Hongying Jian, 62

Yu Lun Kao, 72

Chia Ling Yau, 76

Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68

Wen Tau Yu, 64

Ming Wei Ma, 72

Diana Man Ling Tom, 70

Witnesses say about 50 people were inside the dance studio when the gunman opened fire Saturday night. Besides the 11 deceased, about nine people were injured in the shooting.

Friends say Ming Wei Ma, 72, was a dance instructor, known for his patience and understanding. They say he gave his life trying to save others.

"Mr. Ma, who is very beloved and respected in the dance community, and he's been doing that for over 20 years - he was trying to stop the shooter, and he passed away," friend Eric Chen said.

Valentino Alvero's family released a statement calling the 68-year-old a loving father, a dedicated son and a lover of ballroom dancing.

"Overnight, we became unwilling members of a community who has to mourn the loss of our loved ones due to gun violence," read the statement. "We are left frustrated, stuck with this vicious cycle."

The statement continued saying, "Most importantly, please remember that Valentino is more than just a headline or a news story."

WATCH: Monterey Park in anguish as stories of victims emerge: 'It feels like it happened to your family'

"We wish [ we ] could let him [ know ] that we will all miss him for the rest of our days on this earth. We hope that he danced to his heart's content until the very end and hope that he is now dancing in heaven."

Yu Lun Kao was from South El Monte. His dancing partner, who wished to be identified only as Shally, said he saved her life by using his own body to shield her from the shooter. Neighbors told Eyewitness News Kao lived in the same apartment for more than 20 years.

"It's just hard to process right now because obviously it's someone we know and we've known for a long time," said neighbor Ruth Ortega. She and her father found out about Kao's death on Tuesday. They said he was always a kind person with a green thumb - he loved his plants and always got along with all neighbors.

"He's always kind of, like, kept to himself, you know? Like very nice and just always helpful to everyone," said Ortega.

Tom died at a hospital one day after the shooting.

Her family released a statement describing her as "a hard-working mother, wife and grandmother who loved to dance." The statement continued, saying "To those who knew her, she was someone who always went out of her way to give to others."

All families and victims impacted by the shooting are urged to go to the Langley Senior Center at 400 W. Emerson Avenue, where there is a crisis response team.

In addition, GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers to help and is continually being updated with verified accounts.

You can donate via the Monterey Park Shooting: How To Help hub.