Month-old girl dies in West Covina crash, was not in car seat

A one-month old girl who was not restrained in a car seat died in a solo car crash in West Covina early Thursday, police said.The collision happened just after 5 a.m. in the 2100 block of East Cortez Street.Officers who arrived at the scene found a car had crashed into a pole.A one-month-old girl in the front passenger seat, not restrained in a child safety seat, was injured and unresponsive at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.Police say the child's mother, a 32-year-old woman from Covina, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was brought to the hospital.The mother may face charges. West Covina police say they are investigating the crash and expect to present a case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Anyone with information is asked to call West Covina PD at (626)939-8557.