More human remains found in Santa Clarita near area where skull was found

More human remains have been found close to where a similar discovery was made earlier in the week. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
More human remains have been found close to where a similar discovery was made Wednesday, authorities said.

The area is on the Santa Clara Riverbed, near South Fork Creek and Magic Mountain Parkway.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide detectives returned to the area Saturday with a cadaver dog and found more remains 100 yards from the previous discovery.

Investigators said the remains may be related, but will not know until the county's coroner's office completes its investigation.

Authorities are continuing their search as they work on identifying the remains.

Earlier in the week, Sheriff's began investigating the scene when the first discovery was made, where a human skull was discovered by a utility employee in a riverbed.

Investigators will continue searching the area.
