More than 2 dozen arrested, weapons seized during search warrant sweep in 3 SoCal counties

RIVERSIDE COUNTY (KABC) -- More than two dozen people were arrested and numerous weapons were seized Wednesday during a gang raid across multiple counties in Southern California.Authorities served search warrants at 65 locations from Banning to the Coachella Valley, Hemet and Menifee areas, as well as in San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's office.Roughly half of those locations were targets of the 15-month effort by local, state and federal authorities, dubbed "Operation Pass Resolve." Six of the intended targets remain outstanding.The rest of the searches were for individuals in the areas who were on parole or probation, including a man with an outstanding warrant for murder and vehicular manslaughter who was arrested in Hemet.Another man was arrested in Huntington Park, resulting in the seizure of six firearms and one pound of methamphetamine.The operation was part of the Riverside County Gang Impact Team which has made an additional 126 arrests and the recovery of another 197 firearms since August of 2018.