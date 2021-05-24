29 arrested, unlawful assembly declared again on second night of Huntington Beach street party

By
More than 20 arrests in 2nd night of Huntington Beach street party

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- For the second night in a row, an unlawful assembly was declared in Huntington Beach due to a large crowd that filled the streets of the downtown area for a party promoted on social media.

More than 100 people gathered Sunday night for what police believe was a continuation of a Saturday night birthday party that was promoted on Tik Tok and drew massive crowds.

Sunday's crowd was cleared by midnight and a total of 29 people were arrested on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, firing illegal fireworks, resisting arrest and failure to disburse.

That's compared to nearly 150 people, among a crowd of about 2,500 people, that were arrested the night before on similar charges.

A chaotic scene erupted in Huntington Beach when hundreds of people showed up for a party on the beach and in the streets Saturday night, resulting in 149 arrests.



On Saturday, multiple downtown businesses, police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were damaged, but no serious injuries were reported.

Less than 24 hours after the initial gathering, a Huntington Beach couple showed up and swept up broken glass and pepper balls leftover from police who tried to disperse the throngs of people.

Residents and officials spent Sunday cleaning up in Huntington Beach after a crowd of around 2,500 people caused a chaotic scene Saturday night and damaged a number of local businesses, leading to nearly 150 arrests.



"I worry about the kids and people who come to enjoy the beach, and I don't want them stepping on glass," Pat Mancilla said. "I just cleaned up all down there, up and down the streets. Doing my part."

Mancilla's husband, Ed, said the city needed extra help after the widespread vandalism.

"Looks like it got way out of hand last night. City workers can't take care of everything, so any help the local residents can do to keep the beach clean, that's why we're here," he said.

