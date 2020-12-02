More than 236,000 SoCal Edison customers at risk of power outages as red flag conditions return

By ABC7.com staff
With red flag conditions returning to Southern California, more than 236,000 Southern California Edison customers face the possibility of power outages starting Wednesday night.

The utility's Public Safety Power Shutoff program is designed to lower the risk of fires caused by damage to electrical equipment when strong winds are expected. Some of the most destructive wildfires in California's history have been linked to damaged electrical equipment.

Edison said it is monitoring conditions for a possible shutdown starting around 9 p.m. Wednesday night and potentially lasting until Saturday.

A map of communities from Ventura County to the Inland Empire that could be affected is available here.

RELATED: What is Southern California Edison doing to reduce the risk of wildfires from electrical equipment?

SCE customers can sign up for alerts to let them know if the power will be shut off.

Southern California Edison has about 5 million customers and is considering power outages for about 4.7% of them spread throughout eight counties. Among them:

  • Los Angeles County: 28,089 customers.

  • Riverside County: 57,394 customers.

  • San Bernardino County: 57,795 customers.

  • Ventura County: 57,544 customers.

  • Orange County: 21,053 customers.


    • Red flag warnings are already in effect for many areas of Southern California.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    southern californiawindcalifornia wildfirespower outagethanksgivingedison
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LA County reports 7,593 new COVID-19 cases, shattering daily record
    Dive boat captain charged with manslaughter for fire that killed 34
    Amid COVID surge, some SoCal hospitals already at capacity
    Pasadena expected to tighten COVID-19 restrictions
    After voting for dining ban, supervisor dines out at SoCal restaurant
    SF mayor dined at French Laundry 1 day after Newsom
    Bank of America CEO in hot seat over emptied EDD accounts
    Show More
    Sephora is opening up mini shops inside Kohl's stores
    1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes, panel recommends
    Customer tips $3K for single beer at restaurant closing due to COVID-19
    Boyle Heights native shares his first Emmy with the community
    Public's help sought finding 12-year-old boy missing from Panorama City
    More TOP STORIES News