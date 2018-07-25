Authorities are searching for more people who may have been victims of sexual assault by a doctor who is accused of conducting a fake breast exam on a patient.David Duke House, 59, of Tustin, was charged with felony sexual battery by fraud and misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a patient.On Aug. 23, 2016, House was accused of touching a female patient inappropriately in several areas, including doing a fake breast exam by reaching under her dress and groping her without any medical justification.Jane Doe reported the assault to the Medical Board's Central Complaint Unit. The case was then investigated by the Department of Consumer Affairs at the request of the board. It was then referred to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution.On May 18, a judge granted an order stopping House from seeing any more female patients without a third-party chaperone during the time of his criminal proceedings.Anyone with more information, or who believes they may be a victim, is encouraged to contact Investigator Stan Berry at (714) 664-3964.