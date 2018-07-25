More victims sought in case against OC doctor accused of sexual assault by doing fake breast exam

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --
Authorities are searching for more people who may have been victims of sexual assault by a doctor who is accused of conducting a fake breast exam on a patient.

David Duke House, 59, of Tustin, was charged with felony sexual battery by fraud and misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a patient.

On Aug. 23, 2016, House was accused of touching a female patient inappropriately in several areas, including doing a fake breast exam by reaching under her dress and groping her without any medical justification.

Jane Doe reported the assault to the Medical Board's Central Complaint Unit. The case was then investigated by the Department of Consumer Affairs at the request of the board. It was then referred to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for criminal prosecution.

On May 18, a judge granted an order stopping House from seeing any more female patients without a third-party chaperone during the time of his criminal proceedings.

Anyone with more information, or who believes they may be a victim, is encouraged to contact Investigator Stan Berry at (714) 664-3964.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultsexual misconductdoctorsbatteryfraudOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cranston Fire: Crews continue to battle 4,700-acre blaze in Idyllwild
Divers search for drowning victim's body in Echo Park Lake
Loved ones remember woman killed at Silver Lake Trader Joe's
Friend surprises man with 1st beach trip after staying home 20 years
Andre Ethier retiring after 12-year career with Dodgers
MAC Cosmetics giving out free lipstick on Sunday
Teen infected with hookworms after walking on Florida beach
Fire or possible explosion reported outside US Embassy in Beijing
Show More
OC attorneys trying to clear name of convicted murderer
VIDEO: Driver threatened, dragged in Brooklyn road rage fight
Former Fontana gym employee arrested in sex assault on co-workers
Oscar theft suspect ordered to stand trial
Former airline pilot sentenced for flying while intoxicated
More News