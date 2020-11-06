Morning news update

TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
San Dimas Canyon fire spreads to 65 acres
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Ventura
WATCH LIVE: Election results and latest updates
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Powerful explosion at Signal Hill home rocks neighborhood
Bay Area health officials considering self-quarantine after travel
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
