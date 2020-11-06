WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
Stream live local election results for CA propositions, state assembly and more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Morning news update
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA
Joe Biden takes the lead over President Trump in Pennsylvania
San Dimas Canyon fire spreads to 65 acres
Police shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Ventura
WATCH LIVE: Election results and latest updates
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Show More
Powerful explosion at Signal Hill home rocks neighborhood
Bay Area health officials considering self-quarantine after travel
Nevada 2020 live presidential election results
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Philadelphia police probe alleged plot to attack vote counting center
More TOP STORIES News