Morning news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SCE may shut off power on Thanksgiving due to fire danger
LA County supervisors decline to overturn dining ban
LA County restaurant owners frustrated over dining ban
Pasadena to step up enforcement as outdoor dining continues
Tommy Lasorda still hospitalized; condition improves
LA County on the brink of new stay-home order amid COVID surge
Meghan Markle reveals 'unbearable grief' of suffering miscarriage
Show More
Man fatally struck by 3 hit-and-run drivers in South LA
Our Lady of Guadalupe image making its way around LA, Ventura counties
Are restaurants causing LA County's COVID-19 surge?
Mysterious chrome monolith discovered in Utah
LACCD, Harbor College provide students with food and gift cards
More TOP STORIES News