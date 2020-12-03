Morning news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Silverado Canyon blaze prompts mandatory evacuation
Garcetti urges Angelenos to stay home whenever possible
IE megachurch pastor dies days after testing positive for COVID
Los Angeles to pay $800 to out-of-work restaurant employees, Garcetti says
200-acre brush fire in Nuevo prompts evacuations
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
Jewish doctor treats COVID-19 patient covered in Nazi tattoos
Show More
Beloved South LA non-profit leader dies from COVID-19
Former presidents volunteer to get COVID-19 vaccine publicly to prove it's safe
Pasadena issues limited stay-at-home order amid COVID surge
Truck fire closes Grapevine in both directions
Travel industry takes major hit due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News