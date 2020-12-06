Morning news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New stay-home order issued for SoCal as COVID cases spiral
Protesters gather at home of LA County Supervisor Kuehl
OC sheriff says deputies won't enforce SoCal's stay-home order
Handgun brandished during fight at Thousand Oaks mall
Former legislative aide accuses OC assemblyman of rape
LAPD patrol car windshield shattered by fired shot in Pacoima
LA County extends deadline for grant applications for restaurants
Show More
Trump challenges vote results while urging turnout in Ga.
LA County breaks daily record with 8,948 new COVID cases
Man reunites with 'secret angel' who saved his life | VIDEO
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner vents anger over dining ban
More TOP STORIES News