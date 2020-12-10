Morning news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
LIVE: FDA panel holds hearing on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
LA charter school group hopes to break stigma and get community tested
IE hospitals overwhelmed by COVID surge warn of disastrous situation
Trump and his GOP loyalists seek to pile on SCOTUS election challenge
Show More
Chase: CHP use PIT maneuver, arrest suspect in Sylmar
Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
Child dies from rare illness linked to COVID, 1st such death in LA County
DTLA cathedral honors Our Lady of Guadalupe
More TOP STORIES News