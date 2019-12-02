Mother accused of tying up 3-year-old son, setting their Santa Paula home on fire

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother was arrested for allegedly leaving her 3-year-old son alone in a room with his hands tied and setting their Santa Paula home on fire.

When officers responded to a call of a structure fire on Bahia Circle Sunday afternoon, they found a woman tied to a bed and a boy in another part of the house, according to the Santa Paula Police Department. Firefighters rescued them and extinguished the fire.

After authorities interviewed the mother, identified as Marical Magana, they determined she endangered her son. Detectives say she put a plastic bag over his head, tied his hands and left him in a bedroom by himself.

A motive has not been determined but Magana is facing felony child endangerment charges. She is being held at the Ventura County Jail on $50,000 bail.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa paulaventura countychild abusebuilding firemother arrestedchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Decapitated body found in Griffith Park prompts homicide investigation
Head of LA's top homeless agency resigns after 5 years
Saugus High back in session for 1st time since mass shooting
Prehistoric puppy found in permafrost in Russia
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
San Bernardino marks 4th anniversary of terror attack
Florida flight diverted after woman fakes medical emergency
Show More
Amazon pulls Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments
Childhood stroke: Here's what to look out for
OC nonprofit helps veterans find career after service
Internet celebrity cat Lil BUB dies at 8
Van Nuys chase ends with crash in front yard
More TOP STORIES News