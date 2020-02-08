Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi

CLINTON, Mississippi -- A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.

The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.

The father, who survived, tried to rescue the family, said Mark Jones, communications director for the city of Clinton. The father suffered burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises and was brought to a hospital, Jones told news outlets.

The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.

No other details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippifiredeadly firehouse fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
At least 16 dead after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
LeBron and Kobe dunking twins in stunning IG vid
Officials: TSA agent tricked traveler into showing breasts
Judge holds off dismissing charges against OC doctor and girlfriend
OC couple accused of drugging, raping women break their silence
Show More
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
High-speed pursuit suspect escapes police in taxi
42 cases of hepatitis A confirmed in San Bernardino County, officials say
1 dead, 6 injured in fire erupts at hotel in Mid-City
Man brutally attacks woman inside Las Vegas elevator
More TOP STORIES News