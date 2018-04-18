Mother attempts to smuggle drugs by wrapping cocaine around young daughter, agents say

A 12-year-old girl seen with 2 pounds of cocaine wrapped around her torso. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KABC) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a mother accused of attempting to smuggle drugs from Mexico by wrapping 2 pounds of cocaine around her 12-year-old daughter's waist.

Officers referred the 35-year-old woman and her three children for an additional search of a Nissan hatchback as they attempted to enter the U.S. on Friday at Arizona's San Luis Port of Entry.

A CBP canine alert to the 12-year-old led officers to discover more than 2 pounds of cocaine, worth almost $24,000, wrapped around her torso.

Border Patrol officers seized their vehicle, as well as the drugs.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.
