Police investigating a partially clothed woman running down the middle of the street end up making a tragic discovery.

PRESS RELEASE UPDATE: Homicide Suspect in Custody — Covina PD (@covinapd) January 15, 2019

A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the death of her little boy, whose body was found inside a Covina home on Friday.The suspect was identified as Xa Dinh Ngo of Covina. She was arrested when she was released from a local hospital, Covina police stated in a press release.Ngo is being housed at Los Angeles County Century Regional Detention Facility with no bail and is expected to be in court Wednesday.The toddler was found dead early Friday morning at a townhouse in Covina after a police sergeant encountered a blood-spattered and partially clothed woman running on a street.The patrol sergeant spotted the woman shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of North Second Avenue, a statement from the Covina Police Department said, adding that she was uncooperative in providing information about her identity and residence.When she allegedly attempted to flee, officers detained her and transported her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.Police said she "made statements that led officers to believe there might be a potential victim whose whereabouts were not yet known at the time because of her refusal to provide any information."Police were able to determine her home address and responded to the location, where they discovered a small fire on the second floor of the townhouse. They entered and found the lifeless body of the little boy.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Covina Police Department at (626) 384-5665, Detective Tim Statler at (626)384-5622, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).