Mother charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station

Dava Denise Webster of Walnut Creek appeared in court on charges of child endangerment for allegedly abandoning her son at LA's Union Station. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 31-year-old woman from Walnut Creek was charged with child endangerment for allegedly abandoning her son last week at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

Authorities say Dava Denise Webster abandoned her 6-year-old son at Union Station on July 4 and walked away.

Police had trouble identifying the boy, who did not communicate with investigators.

Surveillance video released by Metro shows a woman with a child at Union Station and then walking by herself about 22 minutes later on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.



They say Webster returned to Union Station the next day, where she was recognized and taken into custody.

Webster appeared in court Monday afternoon and entered a not guilty plea. She is due back in court July 20.

If convicted, Webster faces up to six years in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors are asking she be held on $100,000 bail.
