Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster in 2018

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old woman was charged Friday with murder and assault in connection to her 7-month-old son's death in Lancaster in 2018, prosecutors say.Anaiyah Alise Perry is set to be arraigned on one count each of murder and assault on a child, causing death, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Perry's son - identified by the District Attorney's Office only as "Royal M.'' - suffered head and neck injuries and was airlifted to Children's Hospital Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2018, after sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call in the 44000 block of Moccasin Place.The infant died the next day, according to prosecutors.Perry was arrested Wednesday by L.A. County sheriff's detectives and has remained behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail, according to jail records.If convicted as charged, Perry faces a lifetime prison sentence.The case remains under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.