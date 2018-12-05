A mother and her teenage daughter were found dead in their Monrovia apartment on Wednesday.The incident occurred on the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard at approximately 1:30 p.m.Authorities responded to the scene following a report of an assault taking place at an apartment.Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department said the victims were found dead in the apartment.The suspect lived in the apartment and is on the run, authorities said. The suspect's connection to the victims was not immediately known.The 17-year-old girl was a student at Monrovia High School."We are all mourning tonight because of the loss of one of our Monrovia High School students," said School Superintendent Kathy Thorosian in a statement. "There is no question that a tragedy of this nature affects our entire community. It is difficult to process the death of anyone, much less someone so young and so promising. The District will have grief counselors available on campus to support students and staff as we all grapple with this terrible loss."Further details regarding the victims was not immediately available.Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting Monrovia police in the investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.