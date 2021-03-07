RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- A search for a suspect is underway after a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death and a third family member was injured at a Rancho Cucamonga home early Sunday, officials and neighbors say.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene on Bergano Place at about 3 a.m. They found a woman and a young girl dead inside the home. A third woman was injured and was brought to a hospital.
Authorities were releasing few details, but neighbors say the deceased are an 8-year-old girl and her mother, and the injured woman is the little girl's grandmother, and that they had all been stabbed.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators are searching for a suspect. The motive for the attack and whether the victims were known to the attacker remains under investigation.
Investigation underway after mother, daughter found murdered in Rancho Cucamonga home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News