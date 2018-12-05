A homicide investigation is underway into the killings of a mother and her daughter in Monrovia on Wednesday.The incident occurred on the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard at approximately 1:30 p.m.Authorities responded to the scene following a report of an assault taking place at an apartment.Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department said the victims were found dead in the apartment.The suspect lived in the apartment and is on the run, authorities said. The suspect's connection to the victims was not immediately known.The 17-year-old girl was a student at Monrovia High School.Further details regarding the victims was not immediately available.Homicide detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department are assisting Monrovia police in the investigation.Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.