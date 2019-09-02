Mother in custody after children left in hot car in La Mirada, kids not in protective custody

By ABC7.com staff
LA MIRADA, Calif. (KABC) -- Two children have been released from the hospital after being left in a hot car in La Mirada Sunday.

Sheriff's deputies say the kids, aged five and eight, were found in a car parked outside a Dollar Tree store. Their mother came out of the store and unlocked the car for deputies.

The kids were placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

Their mother was taken into custody but it was unknown if she will face any charges.
