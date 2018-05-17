Broadway actress loses unborn child 2 Months after 4-year-old daughter was killed in Brooklyn crash

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles lost her unborn baby.

NEW YORK --
There is more heartbreak for one of the families that lost their child in a horrific Brooklyn crash.

The mother of one of the victims, who was 7 months pregnant at the time and was also injured in the crash, lost her unborn baby.

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles' 4-year-old daughter Abigail Blumenstein was killed when a driver allegedly suffered a medical condition, lost control of her car and sped through a crowded crosswalk.

Miles' friend's 1-year-old son, Josh Lew, was also killed.

The driver, Dorothy Bruns, 44, is facing manslaughter charges.


Her driver's license was suspended following the crash.

Bruns faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top charge.
