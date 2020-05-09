Coronavirus pandemic shifts more tasks to working mothers

NEWHALL, Calif. (KABC) -- When it comes to multitasking, moms such as Kara Pourshahmir are taking on even more during the pandemic and finding new ways to push through.Pourshahmir is an operating room nurse at Henry Mayo Hospital in Newhall. Her day can start as early at 4:30 am, preparing for an open heart surgery. It is a meticulous process, especially now."In the operating room we could potentially have a patient with COVID, and we definitely could be exposed through intubation or section of the airway," says Pourshahmir.Potential exposure is a top concern but there are many more as she heads home from a twelve hour day to her 12 year old son and 15 year old daughter."Initially I felt extremely overwhelmed, trying to juggle a full time job and homeschool two children."She had fears about her son falling behind if she didn't stay at home to tutor him. Some her colleagues had no choice because their children were too young to stay home alone.But like piecing together a puzzle, the Valencia mom says a way of managing has been coming together. She sets goals for her children, praises them for trying hard and maintains a sense of gratitude. She says she is aware that many other families face profound hardship. Among her co-workers she says there are many unsung heroes including the custodial staff.""And I know there's people in the hospital that definitely should have more kudos - housekeeping and the people on the frontlines in the ER unit."She accepts that tasks along the way may get fumbled but says that's not failure."And just realize that tomorrow's another day. And if you didn't get everything great today you can still make up for it."Both she and her husband say they want to be models for their children."Maintaining a good example for them that you don't quit when it gets hard," she says.