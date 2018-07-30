#BREAKING UPDATE: Portion of EB Imperial Hwy remains shut down in Brea after young woman jumped from moving minivan — she died at hospital. WATCH @ABC7 5am. pic.twitter.com/4TpEYPOQ0p — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr) July 30, 2018

A mother of two died early Monday morning after she jumped out of a minivan that was traveling about 40 mph on a street in Brea, according to investigators.The bizarre incident was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Imperial Highway and Laurel, a spokesperson for the Brea Police Department said. After the woman jumped, the vehicle stopped, two other women got out and the man behind the wheel drove away.The injured woman was transported to a hospital, where she died, authorities said. She was described as being in her 20s; authorities did not immediately release her name. Family members identified her as Dezirae Mendoza, who they said lived in Anaheim with her father and two young sons - ages 4 years and 9 months.The two other passengers of the tan-colored minivan were cooperating with investigators.The driver was later identified and located by police. It was unclear if he faced possible citation or arrest.The reason why Mendoza jumped was unknown. Her family told Eyewitness News that she was happy, loved her children and was working to better her life. Her family members said they do not know the two women and man involved in the incident.Mendoza's family also said she texted a family member before the incident, saying she didn't know the man driving the vehicle and saw a bat, gloves and tape in the van. These details were not confirmed by police.All lanes were reopened on Imperial Highway after an hourslong closure at the scene.