Mother of 3 children killed at Indiana bus stop faces no charges for attacking driver

ROCHESTER, Ind. -- The mother of three children killed in a bus stop crash in Rochester, Indiana will not face charges for attacking the driver who hit her kids.Brittany Ingle was accused of lunging and punching Alyssa Shepherd in December after a judge sentenced Shepherd to four years in prison.Shepherd's attorney plans to appeal, claiming the courtroom scuffle was a crime.Shepherd was convicted in October. In December, she was sentenced to a total of 10 years: four years in prison, three years in home detention and three years of probation.Shepherd was charged with three felony counts of reckless homicide and one misdemeanor count of passing a school bus while its arm was extended, causing injury.She struck and killed 6-year-old twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle and their older sister, 9-year-old Alivia Stahl, in 2018 while they crossed the street to board their school bus. An 11-year-old boy was also injured.The school bus had its lights on and caution arm extended.