Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass

EMBED <>More Videos

A Central Texas woman has died after someone dropped a rock from a railroad overpass through the windshield of the car in which she was riding.

TEMPLE, Texas -- A Central Texas woman died after someone dropped a rock from a railroad overpass through the windshield of the car in which she was riding.

Temple police asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect in the Saturday night incident on Interstate 35 that fatally injured Keila Ruby Flores. The 33-year-old Waco woman died Sunday morning at a Temple hospital.

Police said Flores was in the front passenger seat of the car driven by boyfriend Christopher Rodriguez.

Rodriguez told police that they were returning to Waco from Austin with Flores' three children in the back seat when a rock the size of a football smashed through the windshield.

"It was a loud impact almost, like an explosion that went off in the car. I didn't know what it was," Rodriguez said. "Her daughter immediately said, 'Call 911! Pull over, pull over! Call 911!"

Rodriguez tried desperately to perform CPR on her, with the help of a Good Samaritan who was driving behind the family. He said he never got to thank that person, but he's eternally grateful that they stopped to help.

"She didn't deserve that. No one deserves that. An innocent person, a good mother, a good sister. To do that? Senseless," said Luis Flores, Keila's brother.

No one else in the car was injured.

These kinds of incidents are happening with terrifying frequency. Last November, a Tennessee man was driving to work when suddenly a slab of concrete thrown from an overpass crashed through his windshield killing him. That case is still unsolved.

Also last year, a six-pound stone dropped from an overpass took the life of a young father and left the five teen boys who had been throwing rocks onto a highway below to wrestle with the difference between a prank, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Investigators asked anyone with video of the most recent incident or information on the suspect to call Temple police.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
texaswoman killedus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Some IE schools close as heavy snow hits local mountains
Sex offender tries to kidnap 2 kids at IE park, held down by family
SoCal to see mild temps, light showers Tuesday
First full 'Aladdin' trailer includes 'A Whole New World'
South Gate father arrested for murder of 5-month-old daughter
Jussie Smollett expected in court Tuesday, source says
Police respond to hourslong barricade situation in South LA
Show More
Death of Hacienda Heights girl hits close to home for other families
Painted Lady butterflies ready to swarm SoCal
Inmates, staffers injured in fights at Victorville prison
Suspect in Santa Ana shot after allegedly shooting at detectives
USC community mourning slain music student
More TOP STORIES News