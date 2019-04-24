Mother of two dies in East Los Angeles hit-and-run

By
EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members remembering an East Los Angeles mom, victim of a hit-and-run.

"That's my sister," Timryan Perez, said. "It's kind of hard to know that I am not coming home to her being there anymore."

Around 10 p.m. last Tuesday night, Susana Ramirez, 29, was walking home from grabbing dinner when she was hit by a car on the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Fraser Avenue. The driver took off.

"It's just a monster move that someone can hit a life and not stop and see if the life is okay," Perez said.

The California Highway Patrol is looking for this vehicle: possibly a 2007 or -12 Honda Odyssey minivan.

"We just hope that someone will come clean and talk," Perez said. "Good thing there was people, someone around to stop and call the paramedics."

Perez says his sister received major traumatic brain injuries and passed away on Friday.

"Right now, it's really hard to see my niece and nephew breakdown," Perez said. "It hit my nephew really hard because he's the oldest...and my niece she asks for her mom every day."

CHP is following the leads they are receiving and will be looking into other surveillance videos from the area. Anyone with information please call: 323-980-4600 or email: msencion@chp.ca.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east los angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalisthit and runchpin the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News