Mother of two dies in East Los Angeles hit-and-run

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Family members remembering an East Los Angeles mom, victim of a hit-and-run."That's my sister," Timryan Perez, said. "It's kind of hard to know that I am not coming home to her being there anymore."Around 10 p.m. last Tuesday night, Susana Ramirez, 29, was walking home from grabbing dinner when she was hit by a car on the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Fraser Avenue. The driver took off."It's just a monster move that someone can hit a life and not stop and see if the life is okay," Perez said.The California Highway Patrol is looking for this vehicle: possibly a 2007 or -12 Honda Odyssey minivan."We just hope that someone will come clean and talk," Perez said. "Good thing there was people, someone around to stop and call the paramedics."Perez says his sister received major traumatic brain injuries and passed away on Friday."Right now, it's really hard to see my niece and nephew breakdown," Perez said. "It hit my nephew really hard because he's the oldest...and my niece she asks for her mom every day."CHP is following the leads they are receiving and will be looking into other surveillance videos from the area. Anyone with information please call: 323-980-4600 or email: msencion@chp.ca.gov.