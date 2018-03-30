Bay Area mother says USC failed son who died in an accident after drinking at frat party

EMBED </>More Videos

A Marin County mother says a California university failed her teenage son, who was killed in a tragic accident after drinking too much at a frat party. Now, she hopes to help other students.

By Kate Larsen
BERKELEY, Calif. --
A Northern California mother said the University of Southern California failed her teenage son, who was killed in a tragic accident after drinking too much at a frat party.

Now, she hopes to help other students.

"I knew right away something was really wrong," Wendy Margolan said.

Three years ago, she lost her son.

"The police came and found us and said that they had him in the morgue in L.A.," she said.

Her son, Eloi Vasquez, was a freshman on the UC Berkeley soccer team from Marin. He disappeared after he and his friends drove down to Los Angeles, where they ended up at a party at a USC fraternity.

"(About) 1,500 kids were at the party we found out, it was just completely out of control," she said.

Margolan and her family drove down to L.A. to look for Eloi. News outlets up and down the state covered the search, while the family posted missing signs outside the TKE house, where the party took place.

It turned out though, that Vasquez died the night of the party. After drinking too much, he wandered away and somehow ended up on a nearby freeway, where he was hit and killed by a car.

"I accept the responsibility Eloi had in this too, but there should have been more control and more supervision," she said.

Vasquez was 19 at the time. Margolan recently settled a lawsuit with members of the fraternity and the security firm they hired, who failed to ensure underage drinking was not taking place at the party.

But, Margolan said USC threatened to counter-sue her when she tried to hold them responsible for a party at a school-sanctioned frat-house.

"They consider the fraternities on private property when it's right ajar to the campus," she said. "And I want the schools to have more involvement and take more responsibility in what's happening."

Margolan hopes to speak to lawmakers to bring about change on campuses to keep students safe as she prepares to send her two younger sons to college.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alcoholdrinkingcollegecollege studentpolicelapdfraternityI-10soccerUC Berkeleyuscaccidenttraffic accidentpedestrian killedpedestrian struckLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Missing UC Berkeley student Eloi Vasquez found dead near USC
Reward to find missing UC Berkeley student increased to $100K
$50K reward offered to find UC Berkeley student missing after USC party
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News