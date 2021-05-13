Mother stabbed in front of her children at Azusa park; transient arrested for attempted murder

EMBED <>More Videos

Mother stabbed in front of her children at Azusa park

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A mother of two young children was hospitalized Tuesday night after being stabbed by a transient woman at Azusa Park, authorities said.

The victim told investigators that the incident happened while she was playing with her children at the park, according to the Azusa Police Department.

The woman approached the family, threatened the mother, then stabbed her in the upper torso, authorities said. Bystanders came to the aid of the victim and called 911.

The alleged attacker fled the scene but was eventually detained.

She was identified as 23-year old Brianna Hallquist of Phoenix.

The children were not harmed in the incident, police said. Their mother is expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countyarrestmother attackedgood samaritanparkstabbing
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden talks COVID response after new CDC mask guidance | LIVE
Bus carrying high school students shot at on 105 Fwy
Join ABC7 Thursday for "Vaccines: The Way Forward"
New CDC mask guidelines, explained
Simu Liu discusses importance of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month
Frontier Airlines offering $19 fare from Burbank to Vegas
Video captures moment crowded balcony collapses in Malibu
Show More
Fatal Tesla crash on 210 Freeway near Fontana prompts investigation
Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro
Unclaimed $26M lottery ticket sold in Norwalk expires Thursday
Firefighters could be fired for Kobe Bryant crash photos, court documents say
CA vax sites, pharmacies gear up to inoculate kids ages 12+
More TOP STORIES News