Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment

An investigation is underway after a mother and her 13-year-old son were found dead inside a Van Nuys apartment.A man called Los Angeles police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son, police said.Investigators said the deaths do not appear to be murder-suicide. They added that the father is cooperating with police and is not in custody.An investigation has continued into Thursday morning at the scene in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street.