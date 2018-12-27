Mother, teen son found dead in Van Nuys apartment

Patrol vehicles surround an area in Van Nuys where a mother and son were found dead late Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
An investigation is underway after a mother and her 13-year-old son were found dead inside a Van Nuys apartment.

A man called Los Angeles police at about 11 p.m. Wednesday after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son, police said.

Investigators said the deaths do not appear to be murder-suicide. They added that the father is cooperating with police and is not in custody.

An investigation has continued into Thursday morning at the scene in the 13800 block of Oxnard Street.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationwoman killedteen killedVan NuysLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD releases video of Harbor Gateway officer-involved shooting
Woman who went missing by LACMA in 2016 confirmed dead by coroner
Puppy found with broken bones inside backpack in Hancock Park
Van stolen from couple at Oxnard hospital recovered with puppy inside
Idyllwild motel lands on list of most incredible hotels in the world
Woman donates kidney to co-worker she's known only a month
2-year-old killed by vehicle in Yorba Linda
Pest killing oaks in Oak Glen
Show More
Glendale hit-and-run: Police release video of person of interest
Preparations for Rose Parade floats begin
Harbor City homeless encampment removed in effort to get them into shelters
VIDEO: Pitcher pays off parents' debt for Christmas
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth reportedly married in secret ceremony
More News